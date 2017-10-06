First Down Friday Scores and Highlights -- Week 8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 8 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.
Below are all the final scores from Friday night. And check out highlights from both sides of the river in the video player above.
KENTUCKY
|
Atherton
|
41
|
Iroquois
|
21
|
FINAL
|
Central
|
28
|
Waggener
|
7
|
FINAL
|
Doss
|
21
|
Fern Creek
|
20
|
FINAL
|
Jeffersontown
|
13
|
Seneca
|
6
|
FINAL
|
Pleasure Ridge Park
|
24
|
Butler
|
21
|
FINAL
|
Southern
|
30
|
Fairdale
|
19
|
FINAL
|
Western
|
28
|
Moore
|
22
|
FINAL
|
Elizabethtown
|
63
|
Adair County
|
0
|
FINAL
|
Henry County
|
40
|
Bardstown
|
31
|
FINAL
|
Bethlehem
|
42
|
Caverna
|
8
|
FINAL
|
DeSales
|
21
|
Christian Academy of Louisville
|
3
|
FINAL
|
St. Xavier
|
56
|
DuPont Manual
|
34
|
FINAL
|
East Jessamine
|
28
|
Taylor County
|
20
|
FINAL
|
Fort Knox
|
44
|
Webster County
|
0
|
FINAL
|
Kentucky Country Day
|
42
|
Holy Cross
|
37
|
FINAL
|
John Hardin
|
48
|
Valley
|
28
|
FINAL
|
Male
|
37
|
Bryan Station
|
6
|
FINAL
|
North Bullitt
|
53
|
Nelson County
|
7
|
FINAL
|
North Hardin
|
40
|
Meade County
|
26
|
FINAL
|
Shelby County
|
23
|
North Oldham
|
20
|
FINAL
|
Bullitt Central
|
21
|
Oldham County
|
19
|
FINAL
|
Washington County
|
49
|
Shawnee
|
6
|
FINAL
|
South Oldham
|
48
|
Bullitt East
|
13
|
FINAL
|
Franklin County
|
20
|
Spencer County
|
0
|
FINAL
|
Walton-Veron
|
56
|
Trimble County
|
0
|
FINAL
|
Trinity
|
45
|
Eastern
|
0
|
FINAL
INDIANA
|
Bedford North Lawrence
|
49
|
Madison
|
0
|
FINAL
|
Brownstown Central
|
28
|
Silver Creek
|
7
|
FINAL
|
Salem
|
44
|
Charlestown
|
8
|
FINAL
|
Corydon Central
|
49
|
Clarksville
|
20
|
FINAL
|
Columbus East
|
48
|
Jeffersonville
|
7
|
FINAL
|
Scottsburg
|
24
|
Eastern (Pekin)
|
14
|
FINAL
|
Floyd Central
|
48
|
Jennings County
|
21
|
FINAL
|
New Albany
|
35
|
Seymour
|
20
|
FINAL
|
North Harrison
|
42
|
Crawford County
|
0
|
FINAL
|
Paoli
|
32
|
Mitchell
|
8
|
FINAL
|
West Washington
|
56
|
Indianapolis Washington
|
22
|
FINAL
|
Milan
|
29
|
Providence
|
12
|
FINAL
|
Gibson County
|
62
|
Tell City
|
0
|
FINAL
|
Springs Valley
|
36
|
Perry Central
|
29
|
FINAL
Related Stories:
Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.