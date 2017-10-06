First Down Friday Scores and Highlights -- Week 8 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

First Down Friday Scores and Highlights -- Week 8

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 8 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

Below are all the final scores from Friday night. And check out highlights from both sides of the river in the video player above.

KENTUCKY

Atherton

41

Iroquois

21

FINAL

Central

28

Waggener

7

FINAL

Doss

21

Fern Creek

20

FINAL

Jeffersontown

13

Seneca

6

FINAL

Pleasure Ridge Park

24

Butler

21

FINAL

Southern

30

Fairdale

19

FINAL

Western

28

Moore

22

FINAL

Elizabethtown

63

Adair County

0

FINAL

Henry County

40

Bardstown

31

FINAL

Bethlehem

42

Caverna

8

FINAL

DeSales

21

Christian Academy of Louisville

3

FINAL

St. Xavier

56

DuPont Manual

34

FINAL

East Jessamine

28

Taylor County

20

FINAL

Fort Knox

44

Webster County

0

FINAL

Kentucky Country Day

42

Holy Cross

37

FINAL

John Hardin

48

Valley

28

FINAL

Male

37

Bryan Station

6

FINAL

North Bullitt

53

Nelson County

7

FINAL

North Hardin

40

Meade County

26

FINAL

Shelby County

23

North Oldham

20

FINAL

Bullitt Central

21

Oldham County

19

FINAL

Washington County

49

Shawnee

6

FINAL

South Oldham

48

Bullitt East

13

FINAL

Franklin County

20

Spencer County

0

FINAL

Walton-Veron

56

Trimble County

0

FINAL

Trinity

45

Eastern

0

FINAL

INDIANA

Bedford North Lawrence

49

Madison

0

FINAL

Brownstown Central

28

Silver Creek

7

FINAL

Salem

44

Charlestown

8

FINAL

Corydon Central

49

Clarksville

20

FINAL

Columbus East

48

Jeffersonville

7

FINAL

Scottsburg

24

Eastern (Pekin)

14

FINAL

Floyd Central

48

Jennings County

21

FINAL

New Albany

35

Seymour

20

FINAL

North Harrison

42

Crawford County

0

FINAL

Paoli

32

Mitchell

8

FINAL

West Washington

56

Indianapolis Washington

22

FINAL

Milan

29

Providence

12

FINAL

Gibson County

62

Tell City

0

FINAL

Springs Valley

36

Perry Central

29

FINAL

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.