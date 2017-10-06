First Down Friday Scores and Highlights -- Week 8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 8 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

Below are all the final scores from Friday night. And check out highlights from both sides of the river in the video player above.

KENTUCKY

Atherton 41 Iroquois 21 FINAL Central 28 Waggener 7 FINAL Doss 21 Fern Creek 20 FINAL Jeffersontown 13 Seneca 6 FINAL Pleasure Ridge Park 24 Butler 21 FINAL Southern 30 Fairdale 19 FINAL Western 28 Moore 22 FINAL Elizabethtown 63 Adair County 0 FINAL Henry County 40 Bardstown 31 FINAL Bethlehem 42 Caverna 8 FINAL DeSales 21 Christian Academy of Louisville 3 FINAL St. Xavier 56 DuPont Manual 34 FINAL East Jessamine 28 Taylor County 20 FINAL Fort Knox 44 Webster County 0 FINAL Kentucky Country Day 42 Holy Cross 37 FINAL John Hardin 48 Valley 28 FINAL Male 37 Bryan Station 6 FINAL North Bullitt 53 Nelson County 7 FINAL North Hardin 40 Meade County 26 FINAL Shelby County 23 North Oldham 20 FINAL Bullitt Central 21 Oldham County 19 FINAL Washington County 49 Shawnee 6 FINAL South Oldham 48 Bullitt East 13 FINAL Franklin County 20 Spencer County 0 FINAL Walton-Veron 56 Trimble County 0 FINAL Trinity 45 Eastern 0 FINAL

INDIANA

Bedford North Lawrence 49 Madison 0 FINAL Brownstown Central 28 Silver Creek 7 FINAL Salem 44 Charlestown 8 FINAL Corydon Central 49 Clarksville 20 FINAL Columbus East 48 Jeffersonville 7 FINAL Scottsburg 24 Eastern (Pekin) 14 FINAL Floyd Central 48 Jennings County 21 FINAL New Albany 35 Seymour 20 FINAL North Harrison 42 Crawford County 0 FINAL Paoli 32 Mitchell 8 FINAL West Washington 56 Indianapolis Washington 22 FINAL Milan 29 Providence 12 FINAL Gibson County 62 Tell City 0 FINAL Springs Valley 36 Perry Central 29 FINAL

