First Down Friday Scores -- Week 8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 8 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

Below are all the scheduled games for Friday night. Check back later in the night for final scores and highlights from both sides of the river.

KENTUCKY

Atherton 41 Iroquois 21 FINAL Central 28 Waggener 7 FINAL Doss 21 Fern Creek 20 FINAL Jeffersontown 13 Seneca 6 FINAL Pleasure Ridge Park 24 Butler 21 FINAL Southern 30 Fairdale 19 FINAL Western 28 Moore 22 FINAL Elizabethtown Adair County Henry County Bardstown Caverna Bethlehem DeSales Christian Academy of Louisville St. Xavier DuPont Manual Taylor County East Jessamine Webster County Fort Knox Kentucky Country Day Holy Cross Valley John Hardin Bryan Station Male North Bullitt Nelson County Meade County North Hardin Shelby County North Oldham Bullitt Central Oldham County Washington County Shawnee Bullitt East South Oldham Franklin County Spencer County Walton-Veron Trimble County Eastern Trinity

INDIANA

Madison Bedford North Lawrence Silver Creek Brownstown Central Salem Charlestown Clarksville Corydon Central Columbus East Jeffersonville Scottsburg Eastern (Pekin) Jennings County Floyd Central New Albany Seymour Crawford County North Harrison Paoli Mitchell Indianapolis Washington West Washington Providence Milan Tell City Gibson County Perry Central Springs Valley

