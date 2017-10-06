First Down Friday Scores -- Week 8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 8 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.
Below are all the scheduled games for Friday night. Check back later in the night for final scores and highlights from both sides of the river.
KENTUCKY
|
Atherton
|
41
|
Iroquois
|
21
|
FINAL
|
Central
|
28
|
Waggener
|
7
|
FINAL
|
Doss
|
21
|
Fern Creek
|
20
|
FINAL
|
Jeffersontown
|
13
|
Seneca
|
6
|
FINAL
|
Pleasure Ridge Park
|
24
|
Butler
|
21
|
FINAL
|
Southern
|
30
|
Fairdale
|
19
|
FINAL
|
Western
|
28
|
Moore
|
22
|
FINAL
|
Elizabethtown
|
Adair County
|
Henry County
|
Bardstown
|
Caverna
|
Bethlehem
|
DeSales
|
Christian Academy of Louisville
|
St. Xavier
|
DuPont Manual
|
Taylor County
|
East Jessamine
|
Webster County
|
Fort Knox
|
Kentucky Country Day
|
Holy Cross
|
Valley
|
John Hardin
|
Bryan Station
|
Male
|
North Bullitt
|
Nelson County
|
Meade County
|
North Hardin
|
Shelby County
|
North Oldham
|
Bullitt Central
|
Oldham County
|
Washington County
|
Shawnee
|
Bullitt East
|
South Oldham
|
Franklin County
|
Spencer County
|
Walton-Veron
|
Trimble County
|
Eastern
|
Trinity
INDIANA
|
Madison
|
Bedford North Lawrence
|
Silver Creek
|
Brownstown Central
|
Salem
|
Charlestown
|
Clarksville
|
Corydon Central
|
Columbus East
|
Jeffersonville
|
Scottsburg
|
Eastern (Pekin)
|
Jennings County
|
Floyd Central
|
New Albany
|
Seymour
|
Crawford County
|
North Harrison
|
Paoli
|
Mitchell
|
Indianapolis Washington
|
West Washington
|
Providence
|
Milan
|
Tell City
|
Gibson County
|
Perry Central
|
Springs Valley
