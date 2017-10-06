First Down Friday Scores -- Week 8 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 8 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

Below are all the scheduled games for Friday night. Check back later in the night for final scores and highlights from both sides of the river.

KENTUCKY

Atherton

41

Iroquois

21

FINAL

Central

28

Waggener

7

FINAL

Doss

21

Fern Creek

20

FINAL

Jeffersontown

13

Seneca

6

FINAL

Pleasure Ridge Park

24

Butler

21

FINAL

Southern

30

Fairdale

19

FINAL

Western

28

Moore

22

FINAL

Elizabethtown

Adair County

Henry County

Bardstown

Caverna

Bethlehem

DeSales

Christian Academy of Louisville

St. Xavier

DuPont Manual

Taylor County

East Jessamine

Webster County

Fort Knox

Kentucky Country Day

Holy Cross

Valley

John Hardin

Bryan Station

Male

North Bullitt

Nelson County

Meade County

North Hardin

Shelby County

North Oldham

Bullitt Central

Oldham County

Washington County

Shawnee

Bullitt East

South Oldham

Franklin County

Spencer County

Walton-Veron

Trimble County

Eastern

Trinity

INDIANA

Madison

Bedford North Lawrence

Silver Creek

Brownstown Central

Salem

Charlestown

Clarksville

Corydon Central

Columbus East

Jeffersonville

Scottsburg

Eastern (Pekin)

Jennings County

Floyd Central

New Albany

Seymour

Crawford County

North Harrison

Paoli

Mitchell

Indianapolis Washington

West Washington

Providence

Milan

Tell City

Gibson County

Perry Central

Springs Valley

