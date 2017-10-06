Best Plays of the Week -- Week 8 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

    Tom Lane's Play: South Oldham's Colton Bowlden takes the hand-off and cuts back for a 45-yard touchdown, one of three he had on the night.
    John Lewis' Play: DeSales quarterback Aaron Pfaadt rolls out and hits Demetri Scott, who makes a one-handed catch in the end zone for the touchdown.
    Mike Lacett's Play: DuPont Manual's Zach Recktenwald throws it deep to Marcis Floyd who makes the tough catch for the touchdown.
    Katie George's Play: Salem forces a fumble against Charlestown, scoop it up and take it 85 yards for the touchdown.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 8 of First Down Friday is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.

Tom's play, an 85-yard punt return touchdown by Male's Ethan Bibb, won with 61 percent of the vote.

