Best Plays of the Week -- Week 8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 8 of First Down Friday is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Tom Lane's Play: South Oldham's Colton Bowlden takes the hand-off and cuts back for a 45-yard touchdown, one of three he had on the night.
John Lewis' Play: DeSales quarterback Aaron Pfaadt rolls out and hits Demetri Scott, who makes a one-handed catch in the end zone for the touchdown.
Mike Lacett's Play: DuPont Manual's Zach Recktenwald throws it deep to Marcis Floyd who makes the tough catch for the touchdown.
Katie George's Play: Salem forces a fumble against Charlestown, scoop it up and take it 85 yards for the touchdown.
Tom's play, an 85-yard punt return touchdown by Male's Ethan Bibb, won with 61 percent of the vote.
Watch each play in the video player above and cast your vote. And check back later in the week to see who won.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.