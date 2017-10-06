Best Plays of the Week -- Week 8

Tom Lane's Play: South Oldham's Colton Bowlden takes the hand-off and cuts back for a 45-yard touchdown, one of three he had on the night.

John Lewis' Play: DeSales quarterback Aaron Pfaadt rolls out and hits Demetri Scott, who makes a one-handed catch in the end zone for the touchdown.

Mike Lacett's Play: DuPont Manual's Zach Recktenwald throws it deep to Marcis Floyd who makes the tough catch for the touchdown.