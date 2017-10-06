Arrested drunk man in Wyoming claims he time traveled to warn of - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Arrested drunk man in Wyoming claims he time traveled to warn of aliens

Posted: Updated:

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - Police say a central Wyoming man they arrested for public intoxication claimed he had traveled back in time to warn of an alien invasion.

Casper police say Brant Johnson was arrested Monday, but he also told police he was from the year 2048.

KTWO-AM in Casper reports that Johnson told police that he wanted to warn the people of Casper that aliens will arrive next year, and that they should leave as soon as possible. He asked to speak to the president of the town, about 170 miles (270 kilometers) northwest of Cheyenne.

Police say Johnson had slurred speech, blood-shot eyes, and a blood-alcohol level of .136

The man told police he was only able to time travel because aliens filled his body with alcohol. He noted that he was supposed to be transported to the year 2018, not this year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

