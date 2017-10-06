SUNDAY EDITION | Latest University of Louisville turmoil muddles KFC Yum! Center debt plan

The woman's boyfriend and several juveniles were reportedly involved in the abuse.More >>
One person is dead after a fatal accident Friday night in Louisville.More >>
Both parents are being held without bond.More >>
The reason Sears says it is closing many larger stores.More >>
The road will receive an additional lane in the southbound direction between Shelbyville Road and Linn Station Road.More >>
The warning the man gave to police and the one person he wanted to speak with.More >>
“Wouldn’t they have looked at (evidence) before they burned the program to the ground?” attorney Steve Pence said of the athletics board’s vote Monday to terminate Pitino less than a week after a federal investigation alleged his program was involved in paying recruits. “It’s been, ‘shoot first and we’ll ask questions later.’”More >>
The new scandal has prompted the arena’s financial consultants to start preparing for a worst-case scenario: An NCAA “death penalty” that could wipe out full seasons of play, or roughly 20 U of L home games at the downtown Yum! Center.More >>
Only now -- after prices were already agreed to -- is the city getting an appraisal of the property.More >>
Developers are seeking a city contribution of $30 million through a bond issue that would cover the cost of buying the land, cleaning it up and paying for public infrastructure.More >>
The actions would mark the first time the states have used one of the toughest enforcement measures against toll violators. Under laws passed in both states, Kentucky and Indiana can withhold vehicle registrations until outstanding tolls are paid.More >>
David Padgett, who had been on the U of L staff as basketball operations director since 2014 and assistant coach since 2016, said last Friday he is confident he won't be named in the investigation.More >>
The school has received a letter alleging a breach of Pitino's contract from attorney Steve Pence, U of L spokesman John Karman said. WDRB has requested a copy of the letter under Kentucky's open records law.More >>
Padgett, 32, played at U of L from 2005 to 2008 and has had two coaching stints at the university.More >>
While the connection with Johnson is not cited in criminal complaints, it shows an additional link between Christian Dawkins and the U of L basketball program.More >>
