Account Manager (Mid to Entry Level) -- 10/6/17 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Account Manager (Mid to Entry Level) -- 10/6/17

Posted: Updated:

JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB MEDIA in Louisville is seeking an Entry-Level Account Manager.  This opportunity can be a great start to a career as an Account Executive in Media Sales. This position is responsible for all inside customer service activity on assigned accounts and works with two outside Account Executives in the preparation of sales proposals and presentations.  Training on industry specific software provided.   

BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Life / Disability / Matching 401K

SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable

POSITION:
Full-time

DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:

  • Advertising sales or sales coordination experience preferred
  • College degree preferred
  • Strong telephone skills
  • Ability to prioritize and handle multiple tasks on tight deadlines
  • Strong written and verbal communications skills
  • Superior organizational skills required
  • Microsoft certified or other software certifications

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
Must be computer literate with a working knowledge of Windows and Microsoft Office software, including PowerPoint and Excel. Must also be highly organized and motivated.

TO APPLY:
Email a cover letter and resume to Rick Burrice, Local Sales Manager, at rburrice@wdrb.com.

You can also mail your information to:

Rick Burrice
Local Sales Manager
WDRB Media
624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Louisville, Ky. 40203

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.