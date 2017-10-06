Account Manager (Mid to Entry Level) -- 10/6/17

JOB DESCRIPTION:
WDRB MEDIA in Louisville is seeking an Entry-Level Account Manager. This opportunity can be a great start to a career as an Account Executive in Media Sales. This position is responsible for all inside customer service activity on assigned accounts and works with two outside Account Executives in the preparation of sales proposals and presentations. Training on industry specific software provided.
BENEFITS:
Medical / Dental / Life / Disability / Matching 401K
SALARY / WAGE:
Negotiable
POSITION:
Full-time
DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
Must be computer literate with a working knowledge of Windows and Microsoft Office software, including PowerPoint and Excel. Must also be highly organized and motivated.
TO APPLY:
Email a cover letter and resume to Rick Burrice, Local Sales Manager, at rburrice@wdrb.com.
You can also mail your information to:
Rick Burrice
Local Sales Manager
WDRB Media
624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.
Louisville, Ky. 40203