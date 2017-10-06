Account Manager (Mid to Entry Level) -- 10/6/17

JOB DESCRIPTION:

WDRB MEDIA in Louisville is seeking an Entry-Level Account Manager. This opportunity can be a great start to a career as an Account Executive in Media Sales. This position is responsible for all inside customer service activity on assigned accounts and works with two outside Account Executives in the preparation of sales proposals and presentations. Training on industry specific software provided.

BENEFITS:

Medical / Dental / Life / Disability / Matching 401K

SALARY / WAGE:

Negotiable

POSITION:

Full-time

DESIRED REQUIREMENTS:

Advertising sales or sales coordination experience preferred

College degree preferred

Strong telephone skills

Ability to prioritize and handle multiple tasks on tight deadlines

Strong written and verbal communications skills

Superior organizational skills required

Microsoft certified or other software certifications

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Must be computer literate with a working knowledge of Windows and Microsoft Office software, including PowerPoint and Excel. Must also be highly organized and motivated.

TO APPLY:

Email a cover letter and resume to Rick Burrice, Local Sales Manager, at rburrice@wdrb.com.

You can also mail your information to:

Rick Burrice

Local Sales Manager

WDRB Media

624 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Louisville, Ky. 40203