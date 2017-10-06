Southern Indiana bus driver allegedly high on drugs when he caus - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Southern Indiana bus driver allegedly high on drugs when he caused a triple-fatal crash

Posted: Updated:
(Photo courtesy of Fox 59) (Photo courtesy of Fox 59)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man is facing charges for being allegedly being high on drugs behind the wheel of a bus and causing a crash in that killed three people. 

Indiana State Police arrested 46-year-old Brian L. Hodges of New Albany on Friday for the July 22nd crash in Bloomington, Indiana. 

In a release from the Monroe County Sheriff, investigators say Hodges was driving a passenger bus traveling from Chicago to Louisville.  The bus was on Indiana Business 37 North, when it crashed into a minivan stopped in a construction zone.  The impact created a chain reaction of collisions that killed three people and seriously injured three others. 

The crash killed 54-year-old Rose Pettus, 30-year-old Shante Lewis and 29-year-old Orlando Lewis, Jr. of Greenwood, Indiana.

A blood test following the accident shows Hodges had amphetamine and methamphetamine in his system, the sheriff's department said. Investigators say the GPS system on the bus shows it was traveling 65-miles-per-hour, which was posted as 30 miles per hour. 

Hodges faces three counts of reckless homicide, three counts of causing death while operating a vehicle with a schedule 1 or 2 substance in the blood and two counts of causing serious bodily injury with a schedule 1 or 2 substance in the body.  Bond is set at $20,000 surety and $500 cash.  

Related stories: 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.