Southern Indiana bus driver allegedly high on drugs when he caused a triple-fatal crash

David Lindsey was last seen at his home Thursday afternoon.

A man died Thursday after a workplace accident at a coal ash pond at the Kentucky Utilities power plant in Ghent, Kentucky.

Coroner releases name of KU contractor who died in workplace accident in Ghent, Kentucky

An attorney for Powell, Bart McMahon, confirmed the settlement but said he could not discuss the terms because it is confidential.

Lawsuit against Katina Powell, publisher and author of her book has been settled

Two basketball coaches at the University of Louisville have been placed on administrative leave.

Louisville's defensive issues continued Thursday night as the Cardinals sagged to 1-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference while losing at North Carolina State.

NC State back Nyheim Hines pushes Louisville tackler C.J Avery out of the way during the Wolfpack's 39-25 win. (AP Photo.)

Two recent scandals in the University of Louisville men’s basketball program show “a pattern” of “inappropriate behavior” that justifies firing head coach Rick Pitino, the university’s interim president wrote in a letter to Pitino dated Tuesday.

Rick Pitino leaves Grawemeyer Hall on Wednesday following a meeting with U of L interim President Greg Postel and board of trustees chairman David Grissom

The man was slumped over, his arm still tied off and a drug spoon in the floor of his pickup.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man is facing charges for being allegedly being high on drugs behind the wheel of a bus and causing a crash in that killed three people.

Indiana State Police arrested 46-year-old Brian L. Hodges of New Albany on Friday for the July 22nd crash in Bloomington, Indiana.

In a release from the Monroe County Sheriff, investigators say Hodges was driving a passenger bus traveling from Chicago to Louisville. The bus was on Indiana Business 37 North, when it crashed into a minivan stopped in a construction zone. The impact created a chain reaction of collisions that killed three people and seriously injured three others.

The crash killed 54-year-old Rose Pettus, 30-year-old Shante Lewis and 29-year-old Orlando Lewis, Jr. of Greenwood, Indiana.

A blood test following the accident shows Hodges had amphetamine and methamphetamine in his system, the sheriff's department said. Investigators say the GPS system on the bus shows it was traveling 65-miles-per-hour, which was posted as 30 miles per hour.

Hodges faces three counts of reckless homicide, three counts of causing death while operating a vehicle with a schedule 1 or 2 substance in the blood and two counts of causing serious bodily injury with a schedule 1 or 2 substance in the body. Bond is set at $20,000 surety and $500 cash.

