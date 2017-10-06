St. James Court Art Show attracts artists from across the countr - WDRB 41 Louisville News

St. James Court Art Show attracts artists from across the country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charles Rice has traveled the country with his artwork, but something always brings him back to Louisville.

"For one, it's my hometown," Rice said. "I love being in Louisville."

But this weekend is all about the St. James Court Art Show.

Noel Skiba is not a Louisville native, but her impressionistic paintings keep her coming back to the show year after year.

"In the winter ... I'm in the Florida Keys. In the summer, I am on Mackinac Island, and the Derby is in spring and in the fall St. James," Skiba said.

Sure, all of the art surrounded by the country's largest collection of Victorian homes is the draw, but there's more. Dozens of food vendors are cooking nonstop to accommodate long lines.

If you are keeping up with the crowd size and worried about parking, TARC is providing shuttle service from two pickup locations at the parking garage next to the Brown Hotel and the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville.

