Parkland Boys and Girls Club hosts first Family Fun Day

David Lindsey was last seen at his home Thursday afternoon.

A man died Thursday after a workplace accident at a coal ash pond at the Kentucky Utilities power plant in Ghent, Kentucky.

Coroner releases name of KU contractor who died in workplace accident in Ghent, Kentucky

An attorney for Powell, Bart McMahon, confirmed the settlement but said he could not discuss the terms because it is confidential.

Lawsuit against Katina Powell, publisher and author of her book has been settled

Two basketball coaches at the University of Louisville have been placed on administrative leave.

Louisville's defensive issues continued Thursday night as the Cardinals sagged to 1-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference while losing at North Carolina State.

NC State back Nyheim Hines pushes Louisville tackler C.J Avery out of the way during the Wolfpack's 39-25 win. (AP Photo.)

Two recent scandals in the University of Louisville men’s basketball program show “a pattern” of “inappropriate behavior” that justifies firing head coach Rick Pitino, the university’s interim president wrote in a letter to Pitino dated Tuesday.

Rick Pitino leaves Grawemeyer Hall on Wednesday following a meeting with U of L interim President Greg Postel and board of trustees chairman David Grissom

The man was slumped over, his arm still tied off and a drug spoon in the floor of his pickup.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana hosted its first “Family Fun Day” on Friday afternoon. Volunteers organized games and workshops for nearly 600 kids of all ages.

The Boys and Girls Clubs in the Parkland, Newburg, and Shawnee neighborhoods participated in the event. Leaders with the club wanted to share with the community what resources are available to Louisville area children.

“I think it’s really crucial as a community to make sure that the families see their involvement and make sure that their kids are safe,” said Jennifer Hoffman with the Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana.

The event had a little bit of everything for everyone. There were games, slides, face painting and food for the younger children. There were also workshops focused on interviewing, applications and job skills for the teens. Hoffman said the clubs are working to get the teens more involved and “away from the street life”.

Ernst & Young shut down its Louisville office for the day so that 100 employees could volunteer with the Club’s event.

“It’s about helping individuals who may not otherwise see an opportunity see an opportunity,” said David Calzi with Ernst & Young. “And that’s what we’re about. We’re about making our communities better.”

The Boys and Girls Club hopes to plan for events like this in the future. To sign your child up for a local club or to volunteer your service, click here.

