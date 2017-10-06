Parkland Boys and Girls Club hosts first Family Fun Day - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Parkland Boys and Girls Club hosts first Family Fun Day

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana hosted its first “Family Fun Day” on Friday afternoon. Volunteers organized games and workshops for nearly 600 kids of all ages.

The Boys and Girls Clubs in the Parkland, Newburg, and Shawnee neighborhoods participated in the event. Leaders with the club wanted to share with the community what resources are available to Louisville area children.

“I think it’s really crucial as a community to make sure that the families see their involvement and make sure that their kids are safe,” said Jennifer Hoffman with the Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana.

The event had a little bit of everything for everyone. There were games, slides, face painting and food for the younger children. There were also workshops focused on interviewing, applications and job skills for the teens. Hoffman said the clubs are working to get the teens more involved and “away from the street life”.

Ernst & Young shut down its Louisville office for the day so that 100 employees could volunteer with the Club’s event.

“It’s about helping individuals who may not otherwise see an opportunity see an opportunity,” said David Calzi with Ernst & Young. “And that’s what we’re about. We’re about making our communities better.”

The Boys and Girls Club hopes to plan for events like this in the future. To sign your child up for a local club or to volunteer your service, click here.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.