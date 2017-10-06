Map reveals most popular Halloween candy by state - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Map reveals most popular Halloween candy by state

(Map courtesy of candystore.com) (Map courtesy of candystore.com)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Americans are gearing up for the spookiest holiday of the year.

The National Retail Federation estimates that shoppers will spend $2.7 billion on Halloween candy this year.

list compiled by CandyStore.com ranks the most popular Halloween treat by state.

Tootsie Roll Pops are the most popular Halloween candy in Kentucky, and have been for the past two years straight.

In all, people in the Bluegrass purchased nearly 68,000 pounds of the pops over the course of a year. 

The next most popular candy choice was 3 Musketeers, followed by Reese's Cups.

In Indiana, Hot Tamales won the title for most popular Halloween candy. It's estimated Hoosiers buy 95,000 pounds worth for the holiday.

The second choice for the Hoosier state was Starbursts, followed by Snickers.

