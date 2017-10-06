Map reveals most popular Halloween candy by state

The man was slumped over, his arm still tied off and a drug spoon in the floor of his pickup.More >>
Two recent scandals in the University of Louisville men’s basketball program show “a pattern” of “inappropriate behavior” that justifies firing head coach Rick Pitino, the university’s interim president wrote in a letter to Pitino dated Tuesday.More >>
Sen. Dan Seum believes cannabis can generate $100 million in revenue.More >>
Louisville's defensive issues continued Thursday night as the Cardinals sagged to 1-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference while losing at North Carolina State.More >>
Two basketball coaches at the University of Louisville have been placed on administrative leave.More >>
An attorney for Powell, Bart McMahon, confirmed the settlement but said he could not discuss the terms because it is confidential.More >>
A man died Thursday after a workplace accident at a coal ash pond at the Kentucky Utilities power plant in Ghent, Kentucky.More >>
David Lindsey was last seen at his home Thursday afternoon.More >>
