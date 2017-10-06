First brewery opens in Oldham County

David Lindsey was last seen at his home Thursday afternoon.

David Lindsey was last seen at his home Thursday afternoon.

A man died Thursday after a workplace accident at a coal ash pond at the Kentucky Utilities power plant in Ghent, Kentucky.

A man died Thursday after a workplace accident at a coal ash pond at the Kentucky Utilities power plant in Ghent, Kentucky.

Coroner releases name of KU contractor who died in workplace accident in Ghent, Kentucky

Coroner releases name of KU contractor who died in workplace accident in Ghent, Kentucky

An attorney for Powell, Bart McMahon, confirmed the settlement but said he could not discuss the terms because it is confidential.

An attorney for Powell, Bart McMahon, confirmed the settlement but said he could not discuss the terms because it is confidential.

Lawsuit against Katina Powell, publisher and author of her book has been settled

Lawsuit against Katina Powell, publisher and author of her book has been settled

Two basketball coaches at the University of Louisville have been placed on administrative leave.

Two basketball coaches at the University of Louisville have been placed on administrative leave.

Louisville's defensive issues continued Thursday night as the Cardinals sagged to 1-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference while losing at North Carolina State.

Louisville's defensive issues continued Thursday night as the Cardinals sagged to 1-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference while losing at North Carolina State.

NC State back Nyheim Hines pushes Louisville tackler C.J Avery out of the way during the Wolfpack's 39-25 win. (AP Photo.)

NC State back Nyheim Hines pushes Louisville tackler C.J Avery out of the way during the Wolfpack's 39-25 win. (AP Photo.)

Two recent scandals in the University of Louisville men’s basketball program show “a pattern” of “inappropriate behavior” that justifies firing head coach Rick Pitino, the university’s interim president wrote in a letter to Pitino dated Tuesday.

Two recent scandals in the University of Louisville men’s basketball program show “a pattern” of “inappropriate behavior” that justifies firing head coach Rick Pitino, the university’s interim president wrote in a letter to Pitino dated Tuesday.

Rick Pitino leaves Grawemeyer Hall on Wednesday following a meeting with U of L interim President Greg Postel and board of trustees chairman David Grissom

Rick Pitino leaves Grawemeyer Hall on Wednesday following a meeting with U of L interim President Greg Postel and board of trustees chairman David Grissom

The man was slumped over, his arm still tied off and a drug spoon in the floor of his pickup.

The man was slumped over, his arm still tied off and a drug spoon in the floor of his pickup.

CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first brewery in Oldham County, which has been in the works since the historically dry county became wet, officially opened its doors Friday.

3rd Turn Brewery Oldham Gardens became an idea a few years ago, and now that idea is a reality that features a beer garden, tap room, as well as in indoor and outdoor bar. It brings cold brews and community right to Crestwood.

“What we found out is we were lucky enough to come here early and find people who were thirsty,” said Greg Hayden, who co-owns this 3rd Turn location as well as the one in Jeffersontown with Dale Shinkle, Ben Shinkle and Brian Minrath.

“With Oldham County going wet recently, it showed us that their move to do that was that they were anxious to have something come in,” Hayden said.

So the four co-owners hit the ground running, offering 32 different taps on site, 16 at the indoor bar and 16 at the outdoor bar.

“We brew lots of styles of beers ourselves, and we'll be rotating our beers as well as the guest taps,” Hayden said.

Aside from the beer, the next best thing is the environment with lots of character. Almost everything has been re-purposed. The building is covered in re-purposed wood and tin from a 100-year-old barn and old green houses were turned into a beer garden with wisteria trees covering the outdoor space.

At the center of it all is an astounding 68-foot-long table with dozens of seating spaces and large tables surrounding it.

“Everyone thinks to stop by the table and talk to people as they're walking around her,e so you can stop by and be like, 'That looks delicious. What are you drinking?’" Hayden said. "And then the next thing they're talking about is where they're from."

With no TVs like typical bars, 3rd Turn brings back the lost art of communicating with those around you.

“We didn't want people to feel like we were just bringing a bar out here," Hayden said. "We're a tap room. We're a place where people can get together, where families can come and enjoy."

Currently, 3rd Turn Brewery will bring a food truck on site, but the plans are in the works to for more permanent food solutions. Owners also said an event space and space for live music is in the works.

3rd Turn Brewery Oldham Gardens is located at 6300 Old La Grange Road. It opens at 3 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.