LMPD Missing Persons Unit use Golden Alerts to solve 'grave' cases

LMPD Missing Persons Unit use Golden Alerts to solve 'grave' cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When a loved one is missing, a Golden Alert can be the key to finding them.

LMPD's Missing Persons Unit is tasked with tracking people down, and Det. Mike Lauder is one of four officers who make up the unit.

He said about 1,800 missing persons reports have been filed with LMPD so far this year.

Golden Alerts, called Silver Alerts in Indiana, can be issued by police for an adult of any age.

“They don't have the capacity to find their way back home or to seek out help or to recognize the danger that they're in," Lauder said.  

LMPD said 13 Golden Alerts have been issued in Jefferson County so far this year. Nelson County issued a Golden Alert on Friday morning for 62-year-old David Lindsey. He may be traveling in a Black Ford F-150 to Denver or Portland.

An alert was also issued for 68-year-old Garry Frye, who was found dead Monday morning in Louisville. He went missing last week after walking away from a nursing home.

A Silver Alert was put out in Indiana for 81-year-old David Eugene Cox. His body was discovered Wednesday in a car in Clark County.

"If you see a Golden Alert, it's a grave situation, and we need to act quickly," Lauder said.

Investigators said having a current photo they can send to other police departments and local media, along with accurate information, are often the keys to finding them.

For information about open cases, visit the LMPD Missing Persons Unit website.

