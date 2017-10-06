LMPD Missing Persons Unit use Golden Alerts to solve 'grave' cases

“Wouldn’t they have looked at (evidence) before they burned the program to the ground?” attorney Steve Pence said of the athletics board’s vote Monday to terminate Pitino less than a week after a federal investigation alleged his program was involved in paying recruits. “It’s been, ‘shoot first and we’ll ask questions later.’”

Pitino attorney claims U of L 'acted out of frustration' and without evidence

An attorney for Powell, Bart McMahon, confirmed the settlement but said he could not discuss the terms because it is confidential.

Lawsuit against Katina Powell, publisher and author of her book has been settled

A man died Thursday after a workplace accident at a coal ash pond at the Kentucky Utilities power plant in Ghent, Kentucky.

Coroner releases name of KU contractor who died in workplace accident in Ghent, Kentucky

Two basketball coaches at the University of Louisville have been placed on administrative leave.

Louisville's defensive issues continued Thursday night as the Cardinals sagged to 1-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference while losing at North Carolina State.

NC State back Nyheim Hines pushes Louisville tackler C.J Avery out of the way during the Wolfpack's 39-25 win. (AP Photo.)

BOZICH | Post-Snap Read: Louisville defense, Petrino "not getting it done"

Two recent scandals in the University of Louisville men’s basketball program show “a pattern” of “inappropriate behavior” that justifies firing head coach Rick Pitino, the university’s interim president wrote in a letter to Pitino dated Tuesday.

Rick Pitino leaves Grawemeyer Hall on Wednesday following a meeting with U of L interim President Greg Postel and board of trustees chairman David Grissom

Basketball scandals "a pattern" of bad behavior by Pitino, U of L charges in letter

The man was slumped over, his arm still tied off and a drug spoon in the floor of his pickup.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When a loved one is missing, a Golden Alert can be the key to finding them.

LMPD's Missing Persons Unit is tasked with tracking people down, and Det. Mike Lauder is one of four officers who make up the unit.

He said about 1,800 missing persons reports have been filed with LMPD so far this year.

Golden Alerts, called Silver Alerts in Indiana, can be issued by police for an adult of any age.

“They don't have the capacity to find their way back home or to seek out help or to recognize the danger that they're in," Lauder said.

LMPD said 13 Golden Alerts have been issued in Jefferson County so far this year. Nelson County issued a Golden Alert on Friday morning for 62-year-old David Lindsey. He may be traveling in a Black Ford F-150 to Denver or Portland.

An alert was also issued for 68-year-old Garry Frye, who was found dead Monday morning in Louisville. He went missing last week after walking away from a nursing home.

A Silver Alert was put out in Indiana for 81-year-old David Eugene Cox. His body was discovered Wednesday in a car in Clark County.

"If you see a Golden Alert, it's a grave situation, and we need to act quickly," Lauder said.

Investigators said having a current photo they can send to other police departments and local media, along with accurate information, are often the keys to finding them.

For information about open cases, visit the LMPD Missing Persons Unit website.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.