New program requires jockeys to be checked for concussion before riding at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Exciting times at Keeneland's Fall Meet come with new requirements for jockeys.

Jockeys competing in Lexington this fall must now complete a baseline concussion test before they're allowed to ride.

"It's common that we have jockeys fall off in a race and hit their heads, but they can also hit their head in the starting gate," said Terry Meyocks, National Manager of the Jockeys' Guild. "If he's injured and hits his head, he's gotta meet those standards of that baseline test before he can come back and ride."

It's a pilot project between the Jockey's Guild and the University of Kentucky. Meyocks said it's the right move for the industry.

"It's paramount for the jockeys," he said. "It's something that we've been working on for a number of years."

And horse owners are pleased to see the added safety measure.

"I've owned horses for 50 years. They have to keep making improvements," Michael Morton said. "Jockeys get hurt, and they need all the protection they can get ... If you fall off a horse, it's a long way down. And then they run over you, and they can get hit by a horse behind them. So it's important they get protected."

It's up to each individual track to implement the program.

"Hopefully, it will continue into Kentucky and throughout the country," Meyocks said.

Meyocks added that it's possible to see it at the next Kentucky Derby.

"Anything we can do for the safety of the horse and rider is a good thing," he said.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
 

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved.