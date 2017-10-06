New program requires jockeys to be checked for concussion before riding at Keeneland

“Wouldn’t they have looked at (evidence) before they burned the program to the ground?” attorney Steve Pence said of the athletics board’s vote Monday to terminate Pitino less than a week after a federal investigation alleged his program was involved in paying recruits. “It’s been, ‘shoot first and we’ll ask questions later.’”

Pitino attorney claims U of L 'acted out of frustration' and without evidence

An attorney for Powell, Bart McMahon, confirmed the settlement but said he could not discuss the terms because it is confidential.

Lawsuit against Katina Powell, publisher and author of her book has been settled

A man died Thursday after a workplace accident at a coal ash pond at the Kentucky Utilities power plant in Ghent, Kentucky.

Coroner releases name of KU contractor who died in workplace accident in Ghent, Kentucky

Two basketball coaches at the University of Louisville have been placed on administrative leave.

Louisville's defensive issues continued Thursday night as the Cardinals sagged to 1-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference while losing at North Carolina State.

NC State back Nyheim Hines pushes Louisville tackler C.J Avery out of the way during the Wolfpack's 39-25 win. (AP Photo.)

BOZICH | Post-Snap Read: Louisville defense, Petrino "not getting it done"

Two recent scandals in the University of Louisville men’s basketball program show “a pattern” of “inappropriate behavior” that justifies firing head coach Rick Pitino, the university’s interim president wrote in a letter to Pitino dated Tuesday.

Rick Pitino leaves Grawemeyer Hall on Wednesday following a meeting with U of L interim President Greg Postel and board of trustees chairman David Grissom

Basketball scandals "a pattern" of bad behavior by Pitino, U of L charges in letter

The man was slumped over, his arm still tied off and a drug spoon in the floor of his pickup.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Exciting times at Keeneland's Fall Meet come with new requirements for jockeys.

Jockeys competing in Lexington this fall must now complete a baseline concussion test before they're allowed to ride.

"It's common that we have jockeys fall off in a race and hit their heads, but they can also hit their head in the starting gate," said Terry Meyocks, National Manager of the Jockeys' Guild. "If he's injured and hits his head, he's gotta meet those standards of that baseline test before he can come back and ride."

It's a pilot project between the Jockey's Guild and the University of Kentucky. Meyocks said it's the right move for the industry.

"It's paramount for the jockeys," he said. "It's something that we've been working on for a number of years."

And horse owners are pleased to see the added safety measure.

"I've owned horses for 50 years. They have to keep making improvements," Michael Morton said. "Jockeys get hurt, and they need all the protection they can get ... If you fall off a horse, it's a long way down. And then they run over you, and they can get hit by a horse behind them. So it's important they get protected."

It's up to each individual track to implement the program.

"Hopefully, it will continue into Kentucky and throughout the country," Meyocks said.

Meyocks added that it's possible to see it at the next Kentucky Derby.

"Anything we can do for the safety of the horse and rider is a good thing," he said.

