Louisville teens start charity that transforms trash cans into donation bins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A non-profit started by Louisville teens is working to change the way clothing donations are done in the Derby City by combining art and service. "Good Clothes Good People" transforms old, donated trash cans into works of art as way to give back.

Using nothing but a sharpie and a blank background, duPont Manual High School senior Mac Daum transforms a garbage can into a work of art.

"I draw a shape and I work off that. It's how my mind works," Daum said.

It's an unusual canvas for the up and coming Visual Arts Magnet students at Manual.

"It's kind of difficult painting on the garbage cans. We're trying to work with it," said student artist Lake Steurer.

It's not everyday you see a painted garbage can, but the founders of "Good Clothes Good People" hope it catches people's attention.

"We wanted to make them visually attracting and we also wanted to get artists involved in community service," said Zabeeb Nuguse, who helped start the non-profit with several other students.

The Louisville charity uses art to drive donations.

"We want to create an organization where we have these bins that are available to people in community spaces. So basically we get the visual arts program at Manual to paint them and then we send them out to various locations in Louisville," Nuguse explained.

Students will spend the next few weeks reinventing donated, old Rumpke dumpsters into colorful, creative works of art.

"So all of them have a central theme to make them more attractive to make people want to donate," said student artist Cora Davis.

They will then be placed at locations around the city to collect clothing donations that stay right here.

"A lot of the times when you give clothes, you can give to these dumpsters in parking lots but those donations don't stay in Louisville," said Nuguse.

Instead all clothes will go to local organizations already dedicated to providing for those here in the Derby City. Places such as Manual, Meyzeek Middle School and Wayside Christian Mission.

"A lot of people here at home don't have the clothes that they need, and that's just something that I'm not okay with," said Nuguse.

Artists still have about half of the 20 bins left. "Good Clothes Good People" is looking for paint donations to finish the project. Then they'll roll out the show pieces, re-purposed for a good cause.

More information on "Good Clothes Good People" can be found by visiting the organization's website.

