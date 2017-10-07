Vehicle rams into crowd outside London museum, several injured, - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Vehicle rams into crowd outside London museum, several injured, police say

(FOX NEWS) -- A vehicle rammed into pedestrians outside the Natural History Museum in London on Saturday, injuring several people, police say.

Metropolitan Police said a man had been detained at the scene and they were investigating a motive.

"A man has been detained at the scene. Enquiries to establish the circumstances and motive are underway. If you have any information about this incident, please call 101," police said in a statement.

No other information was available on the number of people injured or their condition. Emergency services were said to be on the scene outside the museum.

Metropolitan Police said they would release more information throughout the day.

The BBC reported that the injuries appeared to be minor. 

London's official terrorist threat level has been set at "severe," indicating an attack is highly likely.

