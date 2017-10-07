Local attractions named 'Best of the Best' in national tourism p - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Local attractions named 'Best of the Best' in national tourism publication

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belle of Louisville and Muhammad Ali Center are named "The Best of the Best."

The distinction comes from the American Bus Association's "Destination" magazine.

The Belle was named the winner in the "Travel" category. The Muhammad Ali Center was recognized in the "Museum" category.

Also ranking among the best are two southern Indiana destinations.

Schimpff's Confectionary was named one of the best in shopping, while the Culbertson Mansion was named in the Historic Landmarks category.

The local attractions are just some of the 42 winners that were named across North America.

