New York McDonald's manager accused of selling cocaine on the jo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New York McDonald's manager accused of selling cocaine on the job

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in New York say a McDonald's restaurant manager sold cocaine while working on the job.

Fox5NY reports that Frank Guerrero sold the drugs from a McDonald's franchise located in the Bronx, where he worked as a night shift manager.

He was arrested after a three month investigation.

According to officials, Guerrero made eight cocaine sales to an undercover officer.

Reports say he worked at the restaurant for at least eight years.

Officials say that during one of the alleged transactions, Guerrero hid drugs inside a cookie bag, which he put into a larger McDonald's order that included two cheeseburgers, fries and a drink.

During a search of Guerrero's home, 200 grams of cocaine and about $5,300 in cash were located, according to authorities. The cash was located in a dresser in a child's play room.

There's no word on the exact charges being brought against Guerrero.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

