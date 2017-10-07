The Latest: Police: London crash that hurt 11 is not terror - WDRB 41 Louisville News

The Latest: Police: London crash that hurt 11 is not terror

LONDON (AP) -- London police say a car crash that injured 11 people outside the Natural History Museum is a road traffic accident, not a terror attack.

Police made the statement Saturday afternoon nearly four hours after the car hit pedestrians in a crowded tourist area. One man was detained at the scene. He has not been charged.

The London Ambulance Service says nine people were hospitalized after the crash.

Britain has been on a "severe" terrorist threat level and a massive police response followed the traffic incident.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

