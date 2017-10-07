Diversity walks at Big Four Bridge encourage people to know thei - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Diversity walks at Big Four Bridge encourage people to know their neighbors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Step by step, the Louisville community is coming together.

“It's a simple task,” James Linton, with Community Connections, said.

“This is about unity in the community,” Councilwoman Barbara Sexton-Smith said.

From the east, the south, and the west participants walked together over the Ohio River on the Big Four Bridge.

“We understand that racial tension is running high all around America and also in the city of Louisville,” Linton said. “So this is a way to diffuse some of the things we see happening on the streets right now.”

Each moment spent walking and talking with a new face begins to make a dent in the divide.

“Let’s talk to each other. Let’s get to know each other,” Linton said.

“To get to know each other a little bit better and what we'll find when we walk and talk is that we have more in common than what we might think,” Jerald Muhammad, with Brothers Helping Brothers, said.

During the diversity walk with city leaders, police officers, and community members, some conversations dove deeper into social issues.

“We're interested in starting dialogue about gun violence in our country,” walker Connie Courtney said.

“Guns, crime, killings, just to name a few,” Steve Shaw said.

But as much as the day was about walking and talking, it was just as important to listen.

“The more we meet, the more we get together, we can learn and help one another out,” Shaw said.

Because at the end of the day no matter your address or color of your skin we're all one community.

“And by talking with each other we'll find out we're not so different,” Linton said.

The diversity walks will be held every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Big Four Bridge the next four weeks.

