Diversity walks at Big Four Bridge encourage people to know their neighbors

Week 8 of First Down Friday is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.

Both parents are being held without bond.

One person is dead after a fatal accident Friday night in Louisville.

Brian L. Hodges of New Albany faces 8 felony charges for the July 22nd crash near Bloomington, Indiana.

“Wouldn’t they have looked at (evidence) before they burned the program to the ground?” attorney Steve Pence said of the athletics board’s vote Monday to terminate Pitino less than a week after a federal investigation alleged his program was involved in paying recruits. “It’s been, ‘shoot first and we’ll ask questions later.’”

Pitino attorney claims U of L 'acted out of frustration' and without evidence

The reason Sears says it is closing many larger stores.

Date set for liquidation sale and closing of Sears at Oxmoor Center

New Jersey dad arrested after allegedly stealing from Walmart, abandoning dying son in car crash

The woman's boyfriend and several juveniles were reportedly involved in the abuse.

Police say southern Kentucky woman allowed boyfriend to have sex with, torture minors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Step by step, the Louisville community is coming together.

“It's a simple task,” James Linton, with Community Connections, said.

“This is about unity in the community,” Councilwoman Barbara Sexton-Smith said.

From the east, the south, and the west participants walked together over the Ohio River on the Big Four Bridge.

“We understand that racial tension is running high all around America and also in the city of Louisville,” Linton said. “So this is a way to diffuse some of the things we see happening on the streets right now.”

Each moment spent walking and talking with a new face begins to make a dent in the divide.

“Let’s talk to each other. Let’s get to know each other,” Linton said.

“To get to know each other a little bit better and what we'll find when we walk and talk is that we have more in common than what we might think,” Jerald Muhammad, with Brothers Helping Brothers, said.

During the diversity walk with city leaders, police officers, and community members, some conversations dove deeper into social issues.

“We're interested in starting dialogue about gun violence in our country,” walker Connie Courtney said.

“Guns, crime, killings, just to name a few,” Steve Shaw said.

But as much as the day was about walking and talking, it was just as important to listen.

“The more we meet, the more we get together, we can learn and help one another out,” Shaw said.

Because at the end of the day no matter your address or color of your skin we're all one community.

“And by talking with each other we'll find out we're not so different,” Linton said.

The diversity walks will be held every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Big Four Bridge the next four weeks.

