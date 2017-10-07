Local teens participate in hands-on driver's education course

The woman's boyfriend and several juveniles were reportedly involved in the abuse.More >>
The woman's boyfriend and several juveniles were reportedly involved in the abuse.More >>
27-year-old Christopher Kuhn is being held on a $5 million bail.More >>
27-year-old Christopher Kuhn is being held on a $5 million bail.More >>
The reason Sears says it is closing many larger stores.More >>
The reason Sears says it is closing many larger stores.More >>
“Wouldn’t they have looked at (evidence) before they burned the program to the ground?” attorney Steve Pence said of the athletics board’s vote Monday to terminate Pitino less than a week after a federal investigation alleged his program was involved in paying recruits. “It’s been, ‘shoot first and we’ll ask questions later.’”More >>
“Wouldn’t they have looked at (evidence) before they burned the program to the ground?” attorney Steve Pence said of the athletics board’s vote Monday to terminate Pitino less than a week after a federal investigation alleged his program was involved in paying recruits. “It’s been, ‘shoot first and we’ll ask questions later.’”More >>
Brian L. Hodges of New Albany faces 8 felony charges for the July 22nd crash near Bloomington, Indiana.More >>
Brian L. Hodges of New Albany faces 8 felony charges for the July 22nd crash near Bloomington, Indiana.More >>
One person is dead after a fatal accident Friday night in Louisville.More >>
One person is dead after a fatal accident Friday night in Louisville.More >>
Both parents are being held without bond.More >>
Both parents are being held without bond.More >>
Week 8 of First Down Friday is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.More >>
Week 8 of First Down Friday is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.More >>