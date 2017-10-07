Local teens participate in hands-on driver's education course - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Local teens participate in hands-on driver's education course



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It may be the weekend, but some local teens spent their Saturday in school, putting the pedal to the metal. 

Saturday, Tire Rack held their Street Survival Driving School at the Kentucky Expo Center. Unlike traditional driver's education programs, Tire Rack's focuses on hands-on experiences in real-world driving situations. 

After some class work, students got into cars and took part in a test course. 

Organizers say each year more than 5,000 teens are killed in car accidents that could have been prevented. 

"With all the distracted driving going on with cell phones and the radios, it's really important to get the students behind the wheel, and show the importance of paying attention and looking ahead, and being able to control their car when something bad happens," Eric Brown, with Kentucky Region SCCA, said. 

This was the 15th year the Tire Rack Street Survival Program has been offered to drivers ages 15 to 21. 

