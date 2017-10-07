Highway adopted and dedicated to Dequante Hobbs Jr. - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Highway adopted and dedicated to Dequante Hobbs Jr.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A stretch of highway in Louisville has been adopted and named after a seven-year-old boy who was killed by a stray bullet.

A two-mile section of Cane Run Road has been adopted in the name of Dequante Hobbs Jr.

Hobbs was killed by the stray bullet in May while eating a snack at his kitchen table. He's now the youngest Louisville homicide victim to be honored with an adopted highway. 

His family wanted the sign near his school, Wellington Elementary, and says they will now keep the section of highway clean. 

Hobbs' accused killer, Wyatt Williams, remains behind bars.

