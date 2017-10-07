Project in the works to widen section of Hurstbourne Parkway - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Project in the works to widen section of Hurstbourne Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A project is in the works to widen a section of Hurstbourne Parkway.

The road will receive an additional lane in the southbound direction between Shelbyville Road and Linn Station Road.

This stretch of road currently has two lanes of traffic. The northbound side is already three lanes.

Businesses in the area like City Barbeque are keeping a close eye on the plans for the project.

General Manager Juan Lopez said the area sees a lot of traffic during rush hour, and while construction will mean a few headaches he feels it is needed.

"It's gonna open up the entrance to the restaurant, allow more people to get in,” Lopez said. “It should add to the business."

Driver Ivan Howard says the road can get very congested.

“There’s a lot of traffic on Hurstbourne,” Howard said. “In a few years, we’ll probably need another lane.”

City Barbeque will have a front seat view of the project, and knows how much traffic moves through the area each day.

“It’s constantly busy," Lopez said. "We can sit in here at rush hour in the morning and dinner and we can see the traffic backed up."

An open house meeting on the project is planned for 5 p.m. on Tuesday at Hurstbourne Christian Church.

