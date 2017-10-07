Southern Indiana Fishing Derby raises awareness for kids with di - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Southern Indiana Fishing Derby raises awareness for kids with disabilities

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Families grabbed their fishing poles and headed out to Kopp's Lakes in Clarksville on Saturday to help raise awareness for those with disabilities. 

It was all for the DADS Fishing Derby. DADS stands for Dads Appreciating Down Syndrome.

Families had fishing competitions to see who could catch the biggest or the most fish. 

There were also plenty of games and activities to take part in. 

The Clarksville Fire and Police Departments, along with the DNR, were also at Kopp's Lakes to talk with families and help with the fun. 

"Just kind of letting the kids hang out with those officials during the daytime, and also to spread the word [that] individuals with disabilities are more alike than different. This is our main focus today, to get the families together and siblings together to have a good time and interact," organizer Bart Adkins said. 

Trophies, goody bags and t-shirts were also handed out.

This was the 9th year for the event. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

