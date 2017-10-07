Louisville Zoo kicks off World's Largest Halloween Party - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Zoo kicks off World's Largest Halloween Party

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Halloween approaches, many places will be throwing parties, but the biggest might actually be right here in Louisville. 

With umbrellas in hand, hundreds attended the Louisville Zoo's annual party on Saturday. 

The rain didn't seem to put a damper on any of the costumes as kids and some of their parents dressed up for the fun. 

Organizers say the party is meant to be a cheery, not eerie, and merry, not scary time for all ages. 

"Be sure to bring your cameras, and we do trick-or-treating for kids 11 and under," said Kyle Shepherd with the Louisville Zoo. "We order like, a million pieces of candy for this event so it's quite an affair."

The World's Largest Halloween Party happens on Thursdays through Sundays until Oct. 29.

