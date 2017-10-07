RAW VIDEO | Head coach Mark Stoops talks about UK's 40-34 win over Missouri

The woman's boyfriend and several juveniles were reportedly involved in the abuse.More >>
The woman's boyfriend and several juveniles were reportedly involved in the abuse.More >>
One person is dead after a fatal accident Friday night in Louisville.More >>
One person is dead after a fatal accident Friday night in Louisville.More >>
Both parents are being held without bond.More >>
Both parents are being held without bond.More >>
The reason Sears says it is closing many larger stores.More >>
The reason Sears says it is closing many larger stores.More >>
The road will receive an additional lane in the southbound direction between Shelbyville Road and Linn Station Road.More >>
The road will receive an additional lane in the southbound direction between Shelbyville Road and Linn Station Road.More >>
Week 8 of First Down Friday is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.More >>
Week 8 of First Down Friday is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.More >>
“Wouldn’t they have looked at (evidence) before they burned the program to the ground?” attorney Steve Pence said of the athletics board’s vote Monday to terminate Pitino less than a week after a federal investigation alleged his program was involved in paying recruits. “It’s been, ‘shoot first and we’ll ask questions later.’”More >>
“Wouldn’t they have looked at (evidence) before they burned the program to the ground?” attorney Steve Pence said of the athletics board’s vote Monday to terminate Pitino less than a week after a federal investigation alleged his program was involved in paying recruits. “It’s been, ‘shoot first and we’ll ask questions later.’”More >>
Kentucky, now 5-1, will head to Mississippi State on Oct. 21. to take on the Bulldogs.More >>
Kentucky, now 5-1, will head to Mississippi State on Oct. 21. to take on the Bulldogs.More >>