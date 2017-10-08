Police investigating fatal crash in St. Matthews - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police investigating fatal crash in St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in St. Matthews.

A St. Matthews Police dispatcher tells WDRB the crash happened in the 4600 block of Shelbyville Road, near Bowling Boulevard.

A call about the crash was received Sunday at 4:06 a.m., according to officials.

Police say a semi on Shelbyville Road was preparing to off load, when a silver car traveling west bound hit it. Authorities say the semi driver felt a bump and pulled into the parking lot next to Qdoba, and realized he dragged the car with him.

According to officials, the car was wedged on its side underneath the semi truck.

Police say one person in the silver car was killed, and that person was alone in the vehicle.

It's not yet known how many people were injured or how many vehicles were involved.

Police say speed was likely a factor in the crash. Officials say they can't determine if the driver was impaired until an autopsy is completed.

The section of Shelbyville Road where the crash happened is closed in both directions as police continue to investigate.

