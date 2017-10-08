Police investigating fatal crash in St. Matthews

“Wouldn’t they have looked at (evidence) before they burned the program to the ground?” attorney Steve Pence said of the athletics board’s vote Monday to terminate Pitino less than a week after a federal investigation alleged his program was involved in paying recruits. “It’s been, ‘shoot first and we’ll ask questions later.’”

“Wouldn’t they have looked at (evidence) before they burned the program to the ground?” attorney Steve Pence said of the athletics board’s vote Monday to terminate Pitino less than a week after a federal investigation alleged his program was involved in paying recruits. “It’s been, ‘shoot first and we’ll ask questions later.’”

Pitino attorney claims U of L 'acted out of frustration' and without evidence

Pitino attorney claims U of L 'acted out of frustration' and without evidence

Billboards seeking the public's help in the investigation into the Las Vegas concert shooting will serve as a stark reminder that investigators remain stumped about the gunman's motives.

Billboards seeking the public's help in the investigation into the Las Vegas concert shooting will serve as a stark reminder that investigators remain stumped about the gunman's motives.

In Vegas, Pence praises US resolve to find hope after horror

In Vegas, Pence praises US resolve to find hope after horror

The warning the man gave to police and the one person he wanted to speak with.

The warning the man gave to police and the one person he wanted to speak with.

Arrested drunk man in Wyoming claims he time traveled to warn of aliens

Arrested drunk man in Wyoming claims he time traveled to warn of aliens

The road will receive an additional lane in the southbound direction between Shelbyville Road and Linn Station Road.

The road will receive an additional lane in the southbound direction between Shelbyville Road and Linn Station Road.

Project in the works to widen section of Hurstbourne Parkway

Project in the works to widen section of Hurstbourne Parkway

The reason Sears says it is closing many larger stores.

The reason Sears says it is closing many larger stores.

Date set for liquidation sale and closing of Sears at Oxmoor Center

Date set for liquidation sale and closing of Sears at Oxmoor Center

Both parents are being held without bond.

Both parents are being held without bond.

One person is dead after a fatal accident Friday night in Louisville.

One person is dead after a fatal accident Friday night in Louisville.

The woman's boyfriend and several juveniles were reportedly involved in the abuse.

The woman's boyfriend and several juveniles were reportedly involved in the abuse.

Police say southern Kentucky woman allowed boyfriend to have sex with, torture minors

Police say southern Kentucky woman allowed boyfriend to have sex with, torture minors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in St. Matthews.

A St. Matthews Police dispatcher tells WDRB the crash happened in the 4600 block of Shelbyville Road, near Bowling Boulevard.

A call about the crash was received Sunday at 4:06 a.m., according to officials.

Police say a semi on Shelbyville Road was preparing to off load, when a silver car traveling west bound hit it. Authorities say the semi driver felt a bump and pulled into the parking lot next to Qdoba, and realized he dragged the car with him.

According to officials, the car was wedged on its side underneath the semi truck.

Police say one person in the silver car was killed, and that person was alone in the vehicle.

It's not yet known how many people were injured or how many vehicles were involved.

Police say speed was likely a factor in the crash. Officials say they can't determine if the driver was impaired until an autopsy is completed.

The section of Shelbyville Road where the crash happened is closed in both directions as police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.