Massachusetts couple marries after being born in same hospital on the same day

Authorities say the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history led a "secret life" that has so far thwarted investigators trying to figure out a motive for the attack

A new study says automakers are worsening driver distraction by cramming more and more infotainment options into vehicles

Vice President Pence, others promise that America will return to the moon, go to Mars and even beyond

Pence pledges that US will go to the moon, Mars and beyond

A St. Bernard in South Dakota set a new world record that has tongues wagging

Brushed aside by the Republican-controlled Congress, gun control advocates have shifted their campaign for tighter gun laws to statehouses _ and they've chalked up some modest, unexpected successes

Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concert

The Los Angeles Dodgers took a 2-0 lead in the NL Division Series with another relentless offensive performance in an 8-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Hurricane Nate came ashore along Mississippi's coast outside Biloxi, the first hurricane to make landfall in the state since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

A silent protest started by Colin Kaepernick last year in response to police killings has become a statement about patriotism and the nation's symbols.

Billboards seeking the public's help in the investigation into the Las Vegas concert shooting will serve as a stark reminder that investigators remain stumped about the gunman's motives.

In Vegas, Pence praises US resolve to find hope after horror

"Saturday Night Live" has paid tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting and the late rock superstar Tom Petty by opening its show with country star Jason Aldean singing one of Petty's songs.

Hundreds of people have started to gather in downtown Barcelona ahead of a rally to protest the Catalan government's push for secession from the rest of Spain.

Supporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny are rallying across Russia demanding that authorities allow him to run for president.

The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Nate continues rapidly heading over the central Gulf of Mexico.

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A couple born on the same day at the same Massachusetts hospital have exchanged vows more than two decades later.

The Taunton Gazette reports that Jessica Gomes and Aaron Bairos got married Sept. 9. Each was born on April 28, 1990, at the same hospital in Taunton, about 40 miles south of Boston.

The two grew up in communities a few miles apart before meeting through mutual friends in high school.

Gomes says she and Bairos figured out they were born on the same day “pretty early on” when they took a drivers education class together and saw the proof on their learner’s permits.

She says it was love at first sight.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.