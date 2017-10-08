Police in Lafayette, Ind. searching for missing 12-year-old girl - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police in Lafayette, Ind. searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Posted: Updated:
Selena Smith (Image Source: Lafayette Police) Selena Smith (Image Source: Lafayette Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Lafayette, Indiana are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police say Selena Smith was last seen Sunday around 3 a.m.

Authorities describe Smith as a white female and say she is 5'8 and weighs 240 pounds.

When she was last seen, Smith was wearing a white shirt, blue tank top, jeans and pink Nike flip flops, according to police.

Anyone with information about Smith's whereabouts is asked to call Lafayette Police at 765-807-1200 or 911.

