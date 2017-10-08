UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old girl from Lafayette, Ind. found safe - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old girl from Lafayette, Ind. found safe

Selena Smith (Image Source: Lafayette Police) Selena Smith (Image Source: Lafayette Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a 12-year-old girl reported missing from Lafayette, Indiana has been safely located.

Authorities issued a release Sunday around 11:15 a.m. that Selena Smith had been found.

Police had been looking for the girl after she was last seen Sunday around 3 a.m. According to authorities, Smith was reported missing by her grandmother, who is her current guardian.

Officials say she was believed to be with her biological parents, Christial Dawn Smith a.k.a. Christial Latta or Christial Faulkner and Timothy Joseph Smith.

Police have not said where Smith was found or if anyone will be charged in connection with the case.

