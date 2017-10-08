'Tis the season for pumpkin spice at The Bakery at Sullivan Univ - WDRB 41 Louisville News

'Tis the season for pumpkin spice at The Bakery at Sullivan University

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the seasons start to turn, now is the time for pumpkin spice. The Bakery at Sullivan University shows WDRB what it takes to satisfy Louisville's taste for the fall favorite.

Throughout the months of October and November, The Bakery will be selling pumpkin roulade, pumpkin muffins, pumpkin spice cake and the classic pumpkin pie. Additional apple desserts will also be available. 

Chef Jessica Lamb showed us how to make The Bakery's most popular item the pumpkin roulade, and show how to roll one. She also iced a pumpkin spice cupcake and demonstrated how to turn a mini pumpkin spice bundt cake into an actual pumpkin.

The Bakery at Sullivan University is located at 3100 Bardstown Road. It's open Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call 502-452-1210.

