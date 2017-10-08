Indiana jails turn to body scanners to address opioid crisis - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana jails turn to body scanners to address opioid crisis

Posted: Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- The opioid crisis in Indiana is presenting particular difficulties for sheriffs and jail supervisors, with people arrested for drugs sometimes risking their lives to keep their fix.

The Indianapolis Star reports that in August, alone, two people in or on their way to the Marion County Jail were hospitalized for drug overdoses. Another man who swallowed several baggies of cocaine shortly before his arrest collapsed in his cell and later died.

In response, many jails are turning to scanners similar to those used at airports by the TSA. The $200,000 machines can see items that have been swallowed or hidden inside the body.

Capt. Jason Sloderbeck is commander of the Hamilton County Jail. He says inmate deaths from overdoses can lead to costly lawsuits.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

