Aide says Trump better served by more disciplined West Wing

Aide says Trump better served by more disciplined West Wing

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A White House adviser says new chief of staff John Kelly has brought more discipline to West Wing operations, to ensure President Donald Trump gets "accurate" information that's "ready for him to act on."

Budget director Mick Mulvaney contends "there was never that much drama in the first place" under Trump's first set of advisers.

Mulvaney isn't saying Trump was getting "bad info" before Kelly took over, but "it just wasn't ready for the president."

Mulvaney tells NBC's "Meet the Press" that there previously was an "open-door policy" where people "could wander in and talk to the president about anything."

He says Kelly has "refined that flow of information, so that we know, before the president sees it, it's right, it's accurate and it's ready for him to act on."

