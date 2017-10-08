Shively man arrested for seriously cutting 2 people with a knife

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shively man is behind bars for seriously cutting two people with a knife.
An arrest warrant states Jacob Rivera cut a man who was trying to get him out of a shed.
When a woman intervened, Rivera allegedly cut her in the back too.
Police say the woman was bleeding profusely, had two broken ribs and a collapsed lung.
The male victim was also disabled by his injuries.
Rivera is charged with second degree assault. His bond is set at $50,000.
Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.