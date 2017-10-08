Shively man arrested for seriously cutting 2 people with a knife - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Shively man arrested for seriously cutting 2 people with a knife

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shively man is behind bars for seriously cutting two people with a knife. 

An arrest warrant states Jacob Rivera cut a man who was trying to get him out of a shed.

When a woman intervened, Rivera allegedly cut her in the back too. 

Police say the woman was bleeding profusely, had two broken ribs and a collapsed lung. 

The male victim was also disabled by his injuries. 

Rivera is charged with second degree assault. His bond is set at $50,000.

