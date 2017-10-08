Memorial service to be held at Keeneland for 'Secretariat' owner - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Memorial service to be held at Keeneland for 'Secretariat' owner Penny Chenery

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Horse-racing icon Helen 'Penny' Chenery will be honored this week in Lexington. 

A memorial service will be held for Chenery Monday afternoon at Keeneland. 

The "First Lady of Thoroughbred Racing" died last month at the age of 95.

Chenery was the owner of legendary Triple Crown winner Secretariat in 1973.

Her horse Riva Ridge also won the Kentucky Derby in 1972. 

The celebration of her life will begin at 1:30 p.m.

