Louisville woman celebrates her 105th birthday with great-great-great grandchild

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Louisville woman who was born only months after the Titanic sank and two years before World War 1 celebrated her 105th birthday Sunday.

More than 50 family members and friends gathered at Jefferson Manor Nursing Home to celebrate the life of Lena Hall.

Hall was born in Benton, Kentucky, in 1912 and spent much of her life living in Louisville.

Her family said Hall has always put others as a priority no matter what was going on or how busy they were.

“There has never been a time that I haven’t been able to pick up the telephone and get her on the line,” Hall’s granddaughter Amanda Oliver said.

Hall has 14 great-great grandchildren and even a one-year old great-great-great granddaughter.

Independence has always been important to Hall. Last year she even helped make Thanksgiving dinner with her family. Recently she moved into Jefferson Manor and is now using a wheelchair, but her family says she has always been determined to keep going.

“She is such a blessing, especially seeing her reach 105 years old this year,” Shuniquia Bell, Hall’s great-great-granddaughter said. “That is not really common for anyone to see those years.”

Several Louisville Metro Council members sent birthday wishes to Hall, and she even received one from “her all-time favorite politician” Mitch McConnell.

WDRB asked Hall if she has a secret to living such a long life.

“I don’t know no secret,” she said.

Faith and religion has always been a priority to Hall – she has attended Broadway Temple since 1946.

“God is not ready for her yet and when He is He’ll call her home," Oliver said. “As long as she can be in fairly good health I want her to live forever.”

