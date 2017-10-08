Louisville woman celebrates her 105th birthday with great-great-great grandchild

Police say Selena Smith was last seen Sunday around 3 a.m.

Police say Selena Smith was last seen Sunday around 3 a.m.

One person is dead after a fatal accident Friday night in Louisville.

One person is dead after a fatal accident Friday night in Louisville.

Kentucky continued to keep living dangerously -- and winning -- in a 40-34 victory over Missouri Saturday night.

Kentucky continued to keep living dangerously -- and winning -- in a 40-34 victory over Missouri Saturday night.

CRAWFORD | Post-snap read: Kentucky does just enough (again) to beat Mizzou

CRAWFORD | Post-snap read: Kentucky does just enough (again) to beat Mizzou

Louisville's fifth annual Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular has become a fall favorite, attracting tens of thousands of visitors to Iroquois Park. Artists are working around the clock to make sure the pumpkins are ready for visitors.

Louisville's fifth annual Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular has become a fall favorite, attracting tens of thousands of visitors to Iroquois Park. Artists are working around the clock to make sure the pumpkins are ready for visitors.

The woman's boyfriend and several juveniles were reportedly involved in the abuse.

The woman's boyfriend and several juveniles were reportedly involved in the abuse.

Police say southern Kentucky woman allowed boyfriend to have sex with, torture minors

Police say southern Kentucky woman allowed boyfriend to have sex with, torture minors

The new scandal has prompted the arena’s financial consultants to start preparing for a worst-case scenario: An NCAA “death penalty” that could wipe out full seasons of play, or roughly 20 U of L home games at the downtown Yum! Center.

The new scandal has prompted the arena’s financial consultants to start preparing for a worst-case scenario: An NCAA “death penalty” that could wipe out full seasons of play, or roughly 20 U of L home games at the downtown Yum! Center.

Shelbyville Road was closed for over four hours Sunday morning, but has since reopened.

Shelbyville Road was closed for over four hours Sunday morning, but has since reopened.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Louisville woman who was born only months after the Titanic sank and two years before World War 1 celebrated her 105th birthday Sunday.

More than 50 family members and friends gathered at Jefferson Manor Nursing Home to celebrate the life of Lena Hall.

Hall was born in Benton, Kentucky, in 1912 and spent much of her life living in Louisville.

Her family said Hall has always put others as a priority no matter what was going on or how busy they were.

“There has never been a time that I haven’t been able to pick up the telephone and get her on the line,” Hall’s granddaughter Amanda Oliver said.

Hall has 14 great-great grandchildren and even a one-year old great-great-great granddaughter.

Independence has always been important to Hall. Last year she even helped make Thanksgiving dinner with her family. Recently she moved into Jefferson Manor and is now using a wheelchair, but her family says she has always been determined to keep going.

“She is such a blessing, especially seeing her reach 105 years old this year,” Shuniquia Bell, Hall’s great-great-granddaughter said. “That is not really common for anyone to see those years.”

Several Louisville Metro Council members sent birthday wishes to Hall, and she even received one from “her all-time favorite politician” Mitch McConnell.

WDRB asked Hall if she has a secret to living such a long life.

“I don’t know no secret,” she said.

Faith and religion has always been a priority to Hall – she has attended Broadway Temple since 1946.

“God is not ready for her yet and when He is He’ll call her home," Oliver said. “As long as she can be in fairly good health I want her to live forever.”

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.