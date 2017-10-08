Candlelight vigil held for former Male High School lacrosse play - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Candlelight vigil held for former Male High School lacrosse player killed in Friday crash

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 100 family members and friends attended a candlelight vigil held Sunday to honor the life of Berlin Cole, who was killed in a car crash late Friday night. 

Cole played lacrosse for Male High School. 

Those who attended the vigil said Cole was the man who was killed on South Hurstbourne Parkway while riding a motorcycle Friday just before 11:30 p.m. 

Witnesses told police the motorcyclist was speeding when a car turned in front of him. 

Cole was pronounced dead at the scene. 

"I'm broken. My family will never be the same. I don't know how I"m going to move forward because he was my heart. But, if there was anyway that it had to be, it was the way he loved it and I can find peace in that," Cole's mother, Elane cole said. 

The driver of the other vehicle involved in he accident was treated for minor injuries. 

Related stories: 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.