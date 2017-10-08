Candlelight vigil held for former Male High School lacrosse player killed in Friday crash

Police say Selena Smith was last seen Sunday around 3 a.m.

One person is dead after a fatal accident Friday night in Louisville.

Kentucky continued to keep living dangerously -- and winning -- in a 40-34 victory over Missouri Saturday night.

CRAWFORD | Post-snap read: Kentucky does just enough (again) to beat Mizzou

Louisville's fifth annual Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular has become a fall favorite, attracting tens of thousands of visitors to Iroquois Park. Artists are working around the clock to make sure the pumpkins are ready for visitors.

The woman's boyfriend and several juveniles were reportedly involved in the abuse.

Police say southern Kentucky woman allowed boyfriend to have sex with, torture minors

The new scandal has prompted the arena’s financial consultants to start preparing for a worst-case scenario: An NCAA “death penalty” that could wipe out full seasons of play, or roughly 20 U of L home games at the downtown Yum! Center.

Shelbyville Road was closed for over four hours Sunday morning, but has since reopened.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 100 family members and friends attended a candlelight vigil held Sunday to honor the life of Berlin Cole, who was killed in a car crash late Friday night.

Cole played lacrosse for Male High School.

Those who attended the vigil said Cole was the man who was killed on South Hurstbourne Parkway while riding a motorcycle Friday just before 11:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police the motorcyclist was speeding when a car turned in front of him.

Cole was pronounced dead at the scene.

"I'm broken. My family will never be the same. I don't know how I"m going to move forward because he was my heart. But, if there was anyway that it had to be, it was the way he loved it and I can find peace in that," Cole's mother, Elane cole said.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in he accident was treated for minor injuries.

