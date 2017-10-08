LACETT | Louisville unranked in latest AP Poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – For the 1st time since the end of the 2015 season, Louisville is on the outside looking in at the AP top 25.

The Cardinals were ranked 17th in the country but a loss to NC State Thursday dropped them out of the rankings altogether in the week 7 poll.

Louisville received the third most votes among teams not in the top 25, basically putting them in the 28th spot as they head into Saturday’s home game with Boston College.

Kentucky received a few votes after Saturday’s win over Missouri. They Cats enter their bye week in the 32nd spot.

