LACETT | Louisville unranked in latest AP Poll - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LACETT | Louisville unranked in latest AP Poll

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – For the 1st time since the end of the 2015 season, Louisville is on the outside looking in at the AP top 25.

The Cardinals were ranked 17th in the country but a loss to NC State Thursday dropped them out of the rankings altogether in the week 7 poll.

Louisville received the third most votes among teams not in the top 25, basically putting them in the 28th spot as they head into Saturday’s home game with Boston College.

Kentucky received a few votes after Saturday’s win over Missouri. They Cats enter their bye week in the 32nd spot.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.