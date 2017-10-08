LMPD shoots and kills armed man at business on Fern Valley Road

One person is dead after a fatal accident Friday night in Louisville.

Police say Selena Smith was last seen Sunday around 3 a.m.

Kentucky continued to keep living dangerously -- and winning -- in a 40-34 victory over Missouri Saturday night.

CRAWFORD | Post-snap read: Kentucky does just enough (again) to beat Mizzou

Louisville's fifth annual Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular has become a fall favorite, attracting tens of thousands of visitors to Iroquois Park. Artists are working around the clock to make sure the pumpkins are ready for visitors.

The woman's boyfriend and several juveniles were reportedly involved in the abuse.

Police say southern Kentucky woman allowed boyfriend to have sex with, torture minors

The new scandal has prompted the arena’s financial consultants to start preparing for a worst-case scenario: An NCAA “death penalty” that could wipe out full seasons of play, or roughly 20 U of L home games at the downtown Yum! Center.

Shelbyville Road was closed for over four hours Sunday morning, but has since reopened.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD officers shot and killed an armed man at a Louisville business Sunday night, according to police chief Steve Conrad.

Conrad says officers were first dispatched to the 3200 block of Fern Valley Road on reports of an assault in progress with shots fired.

Officers were at a business at that location for an hour "trying to understand what was occurring and trying to gain entry into the business where the incident was supposedly happening," Conrad said.

Conrad says a man came out of the business armed with a handgun after officers had been there for about an hour.

"Officers ordered the man to drop the weapon, he did not do so and the officers fired their weapons to protect themselves," Conrad told reporters early Monday morning.

The man was transported to University of Louisville hospital where he died.

No officers were injured.

Conrad said there were other people in the building who were transported to the hospital but no one else was shot.

Two sixth division officers were immediately placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure.

LMPD expects to release additional information, including body camera video, some time Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.