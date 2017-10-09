LMPD investigating fatal shooting in California neighborhood - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD investigating fatal shooting in California neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the California neighborhood.

LMPD spokesperson Officer Vadim Dale says it happened just before 1 a.m. Monday morning on South 23rd Street near Maple Street.

Officers found a man dead at the scene from a gunshot. His name and age haven't been released.

Police say no one is in custody for the shooting, but they are looking into the possibility that the suspect is on home incarceration.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call (502)574-LMPD.

