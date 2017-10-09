RAW VIDEO | LMPD releases new details after man was shot and killed by officer Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD held a press conference Monday evening after an armed suspect was shot and killed Sunday night outside a business on Fern Valley Road.

Maj. Frank Hardison said the suspect came out of a business on Fern Valley Road with a gun. When he refused to drop the gun, officers fired at him. The man, a black man in his 20s who has not yet been identified, was transported to University Hospital, where he later died.

Hardison identified the officers as John Dillion and Nick Ullery.

