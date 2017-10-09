WATCH LIVE | LMPD releases new details after man was shot and killed by officer Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD has scheduled a press conference Monday evening after an armed suspect was shot and killed Sunday night outside a business on Fern Valley Road.

The news conference is expected to start at 5:30 p.m. Click on the video player above to watch the live stream.

[MOBILE APP USERS TAP HERE TO SEE THE STREAM]

Police are expected to release more details on what led up to the shooting, including possible body camera footage.

Warning: The video in the live stream may contain graphic images.

Related Stories:

LMPD: Armed man shot and killed by officers at business on Fern Valley Road

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.