WATCH LIVE | LMPD releases new details after man was shot and ki - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WATCH LIVE | LMPD releases new details after man was shot and killed by officer Sunday

Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD has scheduled a press conference Monday evening after an armed suspect was shot and killed Sunday night outside a business on Fern Valley Road.

The news conference is expected to start at 5:30 p.m. Click on the video player above to watch the live stream. 

Police are expected to release more details on what led up to the shooting, including possible body camera footage. 

Warning: The video in the live stream may contain graphic images.

