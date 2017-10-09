Winning Cash Ball ticket worth $225K purchased in Shelby County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Winning Cash Ball ticket worth $225K purchased in Shelby County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A winning Cash Ball ticket worth $225,000 was purchased in Shelbyville, according to officials with the Kentucky Lottery.

The winning ticket matched the first four numbers and Cash Ball number from Saturday night's drawing.

The winning numbers are 4, 25, 26, 32 and the Cash Ball number is 8.

Lottery officials have not yet said where the winning ticket was purchased. The business that sold the winning ticket will receive $2,250.

The prize winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the money.

Lottery officials are encouraging the winner to sign the back of the ticket.

