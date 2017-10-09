POLICE: Harrison Co., Ky. man charged with child sexual exploitation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Harrison County, Kentucky man is charged with child sexual exploitation.

Kentucky State Police say 25-year-old Skyler J. Schwachter was arrested Friday.

Schwachter was taken into custody as the result of an undercover investigation. A warrant for Schwacter's indictment was issued by a Harrison County grand jury.

Authorities say the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch launched an investigation after Schwacter was found sharing images of child porn online.

Schwachter faces 10 counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. Each count is a Class-D felony that could result in a prison sentence of one to five years.

He is being held in the Bourbon County Regional Detention Center.

Police say the investigation into the case is ongoing.

