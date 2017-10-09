Former Kentucky state senator Dick Roeding dies at 86 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former Kentucky state senator Dick Roeding dies at 86

Dick Roeding Dick Roeding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky State Senator who spent nearly two decades serving the Commonwealth has died.

Dick Roeding served in the State Senate from 1991 to 2009, representing Boone, Gallatin, and Kenton Counties. Gov. Matt Bevin says Roeding was the epitome of a public servant, always putting others ahead of himself.

Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released a statement saying in part that Roeding "was a respected legislator and one of the great leaders of our party." 

Roeding was 86 years old.

