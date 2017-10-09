VIDEO: Dolphins assistant resigns after video surfaces of him al - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO: Dolphins assistant resigns after video surfaces of him allegedly snorting 'white powdery' substance

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) - Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster has resigned after video surfaced appearing to show him snorting a white powdery substance at a desk.

Fox News reports the Las Vegas model, Kijuana Nige, who first posted video appearing to show a Foerster snorting cocaine said she posted the footage to protest the treatment of controversial former quarterback Colin Kaepernick -- and warned more tapes could be on the way. Her Facebook page has since been deleted. 

Hours after the 56-second video was posted on social media, Foerster announced his resignation in a statement released Monday by the team.

"I want to apologize to the organization, and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need, with the support of my family and medical professionals," he said.

It's unclear when or where the video was made, or how it became public. Foerster has been an NFL assistant since 1992 and joined head coach Adam Gase's staff in Miami last year.

Fox News shows the video of Foerster snorting the substance from the tweet of Ollie Connoly, a senior football analyst from Cox Media. 

"Although Chris is no longer with the organization, we will work with him to get the help he needs during this time," the team said in a statement that accompanied Foerster's resignation announcement.

Foerster was in the second year of his second tour of duty with the Dolphins. He had previously been offensive coordinator in 2004 and had been an assistant coach in the NFL since 1992, serving stints with seven teams.

