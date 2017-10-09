$1M grant awarded to New Albany-Floyd County schools to provide students with new counselors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grant for $1,130,000 for New Albany-Floyd County schools will help students gain access to mental health therapists.

NAFC Superintendent Dr. Brad Snyder says winning the grant is "awesome."

“We are super excited to take this step forward in helping our students,” Snyder said in a news release. “Improved mental health through access to trained therapists will help our students develop life and coping skills which is a huge component for successful living and academic success."

The grant will be used for all schools in the NAFC district.

The competitive grant was awarded by Lilly Endowment out of Indianapolis.

