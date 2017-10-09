Coroner identifies man killed in crash in St. Matthews

A Louisville woman who was born only months after the Titanic sank and two years before World War 1 celebrated her 105th Sunday. More than 50 family members and friends gathered at Jefferson Manor Nursing Home to celebrate the life of Lena Hall.

The new scandal has prompted the arena’s financial consultants to start preparing for a worst-case scenario: An NCAA “death penalty” that could wipe out full seasons of play, or roughly 20 U of L home games at the downtown Yum! Center.

Police say one victim was bleeding profusely, had two broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

Shively man arrested for seriously cutting 2 people with a knife

LMPD spokesperson Officer Vadim Dale says it happened just before 1 a.m. Monday morning on South 23rd Street near Maple Street.

A teenager is accused of bashing the head of a Metro Corrections officer into a steel door.

Shelbyville Road was closed for over four hours Sunday morning, but has since reopened.

Nearly 100 family members and friends attended a candlelight vigil held Sunday to honor the life of Berlin Cole, who was killed in a car crash late Friday night.

Candlelight vigil held for former Male High School lacrosse player killed in Friday crash

Police chief Steve Conrad says a man came out of the business armed with a handgun after officers had been there for about an hour.

LMPD: Armed man shot and killed by officers at business on Fern Valley Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who died early Sunday morning in a crash in St. Matthews that involved a car and a semi truck.

The victim was 27-year-old Timothy Ray Baxter-Diniz, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Rita Taylor.

The cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries. Baxter-Diniz was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

The accident happened around 4 a.m. in the 4600 block of Shelbyville Road, between Sage Road and Bramton Road.

Police say a semi truck on Shelbyville Road was preparing to off load, when a car hit the truck. Authorities say the semi driver felt a bump and pulled into the parking lot of the Shelbyville Road Plaza next to a Qdoba restaurant, and realized he dragged the car with him.

WDRB crews at the scene observed the car wedged on its side underneath the semi truck. Police say Baxter-Diniz was alone in the vehicle.

Police say speed was likely a factor in the crash.

Officials say they will not be able to determine if Baxter-Diniz was impaired until an autopsy is completed.

