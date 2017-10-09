Coroner identifies man killed in crash in St. Matthews

Police chief Steve Conrad says a man came out of the business armed with a handgun after officers had been there for about an hour.More >>
Nearly 100 family members and friends attended a candlelight vigil held Sunday to honor the life of Berlin Cole, who was killed in a car crash late Friday night.More >>
Shelbyville Road was closed for over four hours Sunday morning, but has since reopened.More >>
A teenager is accused of bashing the head of a Metro Corrections officer into a steel door.More >>
LMPD spokesperson Officer Vadim Dale says it happened just before 1 a.m. Monday morning on South 23rd Street near Maple Street.More >>
Police say one victim was bleeding profusely, had two broken ribs and a collapsed lung.More >>
The new scandal has prompted the arena’s financial consultants to start preparing for a worst-case scenario: An NCAA “death penalty” that could wipe out full seasons of play, or roughly 20 U of L home games at the downtown Yum! Center.More >>
A Louisville woman who was born only months after the Titanic sank and two years before World War 1 celebrated her 105th Sunday. More than 50 family members and friends gathered at Jefferson Manor Nursing Home to celebrate the life of Lena Hall.More >>
