Coroner identifies man killed in crash in St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who died early Sunday morning in a crash in St. Matthews that involved a car and a semi truck.

The victim was 27-year-old Timothy Ray Baxter-Diniz, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Rita Taylor.

The cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries. Baxter-Diniz was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

The accident happened around 4 a.m. in the 4600 block of Shelbyville Road, between Sage Road and Bramton Road.

Police say a semi truck on Shelbyville Road was preparing to off load, when a car hit the truck. Authorities say the semi driver felt a bump and pulled into the parking lot of the Shelbyville Road Plaza next to a Qdoba restaurant, and realized he dragged the car with him.

WDRB crews at the scene observed the car wedged on its side underneath the semi truck. Police say Baxter-Diniz was alone in the vehicle.

Police say speed was likely a factor in the crash.

Officials say they will not be able to determine if Baxter-Diniz was impaired until an autopsy is completed.

