Harlem Globetrotters coming to the KFC Yum! Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Harlem Globetrotters are headed for the Derby City.

The world-renowned basketball team will appear at the KFC Yum! Center on Friday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m.

The Globetrotters will take on the Washington Generals.

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m.

Prices begin at $29.50.

Tickets can be purchased on the Harlem Globetrotters' website, on Ticketmaster's website, at the KFC Yum! Center's box office or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Group discounts are also available by calling the Harlem Globetrotters at 678-497-1900.

