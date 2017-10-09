Florida woman visiting jail arrested after leaving toddler in hot car, cops say

Police chief Steve Conrad says a man came out of the business armed with a handgun after officers had been there for about an hour.More >>
Police chief Steve Conrad says a man came out of the business armed with a handgun after officers had been there for about an hour.More >>
Nearly 100 family members and friends attended a candlelight vigil held Sunday to honor the life of Berlin Cole, who was killed in a car crash late Friday night.More >>
Nearly 100 family members and friends attended a candlelight vigil held Sunday to honor the life of Berlin Cole, who was killed in a car crash late Friday night.More >>
Police say speed was likely a factor in the crash.More >>
Police say speed was likely a factor in the crash.More >>
Shelbyville Road was closed for over four hours Sunday morning, but has since reopened.More >>
Shelbyville Road was closed for over four hours Sunday morning, but has since reopened.More >>
A teenager is accused of bashing the head of a Metro Corrections officer into a steel door.More >>
A teenager is accused of bashing the head of a Metro Corrections officer into a steel door.More >>
Investigators say they found Caliyah McNabb's body inside a duffel bag.More >>
Investigators say they found Caliyah McNabb's body inside a duffel bag.More >>
LMPD spokesperson Officer Vadim Dale says it happened just before 1 a.m. Monday morning on South 23rd Street near Maple Street.More >>
LMPD spokesperson Officer Vadim Dale says it happened just before 1 a.m. Monday morning on South 23rd Street near Maple Street.More >>
Offensive line coach Chris Foerster says he is seeking help.More >>
Offensive line coach Chris Foerster says he is seeking help.More >>