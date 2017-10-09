Florida woman visiting jail arrested after leaving toddler in ho - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Florida woman visiting jail arrested after leaving toddler in hot car, cops say

Posted: Updated:
Rachel Etienne (Image Courtesy: Fox News) Rachel Etienne (Image Courtesy: Fox News)

(FOX NEWS) -- A Florida woman visiting a prisoner at an Orange County jail Sunday ended up behind bars herself after she allegedly left her 2-year-old daughter locked inside a car in 110-degree heat.

Rachel Etienne, 21, left her daughter sitting in her car with the engine off while Etienne was visiting someone at the jail in Orlando, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

The toddler was in the car for about 20 minutes with the heat index at 110 degrees, police said.

A staff member patrolling the parking lot noticed the girl and freed her. Deputies said she was sweating heavily but otherwise uninjured.

A neighbor of Etienne told FOX35 Orlando she had previously warned Etienne about leaving her daughter in a car.

“We told her about that, you can't leave them for no length of time in a car. We actually spoke to her about this before,” Brown said. “She was like, 'I just ran in the house to get clothes!' but we were outside. It was a good twenty minutes, at least.”

The 21-year-old mother is charged with child neglect. Her daughter has been placed in the custody of a family member by the Florida Department of Children and Families, FOX35 reported.

Copyright 2017 Fox News. All rights reserved.

