Radio host Delilah taking break after son's suicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Radio host Delilah Rene says her son took his own life last week and she is taking a break from her nationally syndicated program to grieve.

Rene, who goes by just her first name on-air, posted on Facebook Saturday that her son, Zachariah, killed himself on October 3.

She says Zachariah "was being treated, counseled, and embraced fiercely by family and friends while battling depression for some time now." She says she'll rely on her faith to get her through the grieving process while taking time off "to process this loss."

Rene added a picture of her son with the post. She didn't say how old he was.

Ten of Delilah’s 13 children are adopted. Another son, Sammy, died in 2012 at the age of 16 amid a battle with sickle cell anemia.

Delilah’s full name is Delilah Rene, though she uses only her first name on-air. The “Delilah” show is a mix of love songs and callers sharing personal stories that airs nightly on dozens of iHeartMedia stations around the U.S.

